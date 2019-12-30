'I'm embarrassed to be white' - says caller who moved out of London to Bedfordshire

A caller to a phone-in radio show has explained how since moving to Bedfordshire from London he feels embarrassed to be a white person.

The man - only identified as Michael - told LBC radio that since coming to work here, he was appalled at the amount of workplace racism he's heard.

And, what's more, he feels the county - or at least the office - is 20 years behind everyone else.

He said: "I feel very, very passionate about this. Basically, I grew up in London, went to school in London, worked in London up until a few months ago. I moved out of London and I'm embarrassed to be white if I'm honest with you."

He said his office is all white - and that the negative culture wasn't just a racism issue either.

"I've heard transphobia comments, homophobic comments and I'm equally offended by all of them things and I'm not any of them things."

He added: "It's almost like they are 20 years behind everyone else."

He told the DJ: "I feel a lot of it is obviously ignorance and I feel that obviously, especially talking about my work colleagues, they might have not had the same upbringing as I've had. They might not have gone to school with ethnic minorities but I don't think that's an excuse anymore. I think people should get educated if they are ignorant.

"I feel ashamed. I feel I can't challenge it. They are saying about suicide vests and it's bang out of order. They see it as a laugh."

He said that he has only experienced the racism in the office, not where he is living in Biggleswade.

"I'm not trying to brandish everyone with the same brush ...... and I have only been in this work environment for literally two or three months and I've never experienced so much racism."

He added: "It's also homophobic comments and sexism. It's so disappointing. And I genuinely feel embarrassed to be a white person."

