“I was isolated. I felt like giving up” Biggleswade woman opens up on debilitating health issue affecting millions

A Biggleswade woman who spent three years “literally suffering in silence” has spoken out about the impact of a common health issue – as a report reveals millions are missing out on treatment.

Audrey Houghton, 70, has recurring ear wax build-up which affects her hearing; an issue she has had since she started using hearing aids around 20 years ago.

And she says the problem got so bad that she stopped going out, and felt like “giving up”.

At first, regular treatment at her GP surgery helped manage the problem – but three years ago she was told the service was no longer available and was advised to go private.

Audrey Houghton and daughter Jodie. Image: Richard Faulks via RNID

But a bad experience made her reluctant to go back for more treatment.

Audrey explained: “I loved going out and talking to people. I used to go to church meetings, but I stopped going. I couldn't hear what they were saying unless my daughter was with me explaining what they said, or it was just hopeless.

“I was isolated. I just felt like giving up. I couldn’t go out. I thought I'd have to stay at home indefinitely. I used to go to keep fit class, which I stopped going to. I stopped shopping as I couldn't really understand what the cashier was saying. I was relying on my daughter to do things for me it was quite depressing and draining for me. I was exhausted and became frustrated with myself.”

A new report from RNID, the charity supporting people who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus, has exposed a lack of progress on the availability of ear wax services in England, leaving 8.1 million with zero support.

Audrey is now able to enjoy life again. Picture: Richard Faulks via RNID

Freedom of Information requests from the charity revealed that while 23 ICBs offer full-service provision, 19 only provide a partial service – including BLMK ICB. And six don’t commission ear wax removal services at all.

An estimated 2.3 million people require professional ear wax removal in the UK every year. Older people, hearing aid users and people with learning disabilities are more likely to be at risk – with issues including hearing loss, earache and tinnitus, as well as poor mental health.

Many people with wax issues are left to self-manage build-up at home – but RNID says these methods could cause infection, ear canal or ear drum damage and permanent hearing loss.

In November Audrey’s situation became so serious that her daughter urged her to go back to her doctor. She was referred to Bedford Hospital for microsuction treatment which cleared the ear wax.

Audrey said: “If it wasn’t for my daughter, I would’ve thought ‘well this is it’. I like going out, I like people, I like doing things. Now I’m going to go to my keep fit class, I’m going to go dancing, I’m getting my life back.”

She added: “We don't want to stop doing things and it is a lot of money really to pay privately; not everybody has the money. But as you get older, you are going to get these things happening to you like hearing loss and we should have access to what we need.”

RNID’s Stop the Block campaign is urging the Government to step in to ensure everyone who needs wax removal can access it on the NHS.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “We commission ear care via an enhanced service from primary care providers; currently 64% of practices in our area offer this. Enhanced services are not mandatory for general practice, so it is the choice of each practice whether or not they wish to offer them.

“We are offering training to practices which do not currently offer ear care, in order to enhance access. Whilst we continually review gaps in provision to reduce them wherever possible, where they exist, we encourage practices to work together so that patients can visit a nearby practice for this service.”

