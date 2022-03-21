One of the world’s most luxurious trains will thunder through Bedfordshire next week on the final leg of a slap-up £5,000-a-head week-long “land cruise” around Britain.

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express, will be travelling from Edinburgh to King’s Cross along the East Coast main line.

Scores of trainspotters and railway enthusiasts are expected to turn out to photograph the 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage diesel loco.

World's Most Scenic Journeys, Episode 3.

Actor Bill Nighy described the train as “the Grand Duchess of luxury travel” during a Channel 5 documentary last year

It is scheduled to pass Sandy station at 7.09pm on Tuesday, March 29 and then Biggleswade at 7.12pm.

The 250 passengers set out from London on the no-expense-spared trip organised with luxury cruise firm Imagine on Wednesday (March 23).

But the holiday began the previous night with an exclusive concert at the Savoy Hotel by operatic star Katherine Jenkins.

The Northern Belle.

Later they travelled to Bath, the Lake District, Edinburgh, Gleneagles, Loch Ness and York, staying in five-star hotels.

Northern Belle boss David Pitts said: “A lot of people are still naturally a little nervous about taking a cruise ship after Covid.

“So we and Imagine came up with the idea of organising Britain’s first land cruise instead. All the luxury but – apart from a boat ride on Loch Ness – on dry land.

“The first one sold out within days so we have organised several more throughout the year.”

An excited passenger waits to board The Northern Belle.

The Northern Belle also does various day trips to and from different stations round Britain. For more details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.