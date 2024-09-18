In pictures: 50 glorious photos of Bedfordshire Steam and Country Fayre

Visitors came from far and wide to admire steam and traction engines, as the event celebrated life at the turn of the 20th century.

A central arena displayed sheep dogs, as well as working and heavy horses, while other, smaller arenas hosted Saunders with their display of vehicle recovery, and other static displays.

Bedfordshire Steam and Country Fayre stated: "What can we say apart from a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the event a success and all who visited over the weekend. We hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.

"We look forward to seeing you in 2025 on the 12th -14th September."

Two bars remained full with music for punters to enjoy, while bacon butties proved a big hit at the food stalls.

Meanwhile, visitors could admire vintage car displays, wood saws powered by steam, hay making, and, of course, many families enjoyed the fairground.

Local businesses supported the event, too, including Thurstons, Saunders, and Stotfold Mill, as well as a Bedfordshire stick maker.

The engines, fairground, and other machinery were lit up during the evenings, which provided a delightful display.

The event ran from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15, at Old Warden Park and was organised by Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society.

