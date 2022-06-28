Biggleswade Community Carnival returned with colourful costumes and smiles on Saturday (June 18).

The event, which had been postponed during the pandemic, was welcomed back by the community who came to wave and cheer as the procession travelled through the town.

The carnival court featured King Callum Hoar, Queen Vinaya Patel, Prince George Wellington, and Princess Isabella Wilmshurst, while the parade was held in memory of festival supporter, Henry Harris.

Chair of Biggleswade Carnival Committee, Hazel Clarke, said: "The carnival was a great success despite the problems with the floats and the rain - Biggleswade didn’t disappoint.

"Over 20 organisations participated including a vintage bus from Shuttleworth, classic Berkley cars that returned to their birth place for the parade, BTCA and Biggleswade United Football Club.

"It was a bit wet to start with but the actual parade was dry and everyone was so happy.

"Lots of participants taking part are already booked for next year and the theme for 2023 will be 'Toys'."

Charity organisations and youth groups took part in the parade, and its vintage cars were admired by many.

Hazel thanks everyone who took part and supported the carnival parade and sends a special thank you to Preen and Henry Harris and Sons Fairground for a safe, new end point for this year’s shortened route.

The event was finished in style with a grand draw and children’s disco on Sunday (June 26) to round off the celebrations.

Hazel would like to thank the following for donating raffle prizes: Sheldon's Electricals, Shuttleworth, Pictures of Lilly, Sapphire Hair and Beauty Academy, The Beauty Cabin, The Krafty Shed, Piggotts Butchers, Woods Bakery, Savers, Asda, Jade Garden, Sweet Alley, Sparkling Snail, Buttons, George C Photography, Howells, The Strand, Adam Loveday Opticians, Biggleswade Express, Flamingo and Toadstool, Mr Fantastic Beard Oils, Subway, and Bakerstable, and to the generous members of the public who donated: Lisa Chamberlain, Justin Creswell-Beer, Patricia Dodd, Carol Carstairs, Laura Hoar, and Jayne Gould.

She would also like to thank Biggleswade Social Club, Starlight Discos, and George C Photography for supporting the carnival children’s disco and grand draw.

If you wish to participate, join the carnival committee, or have any questions regarding this year's carnival, please contact: [email protected].

1. Biggleswade Community Carnival A colourful headdress and pedal power. Photo: BCC Photo Sales

2. Biggleswade Community Carnival Superheroes and sharks Photo: BCC Photo Sales

3. Biggleswade Community Carnival BTCA are all smiles! Photo: BCC Photo Sales

4. Biggleswade Community Carnival Dreams Theatre School Photo: BCC Photo Sales