The bikers pose outside Old Red in Sandy. Picture: Neil Darlow

In pictures: Bikers roar in to Sandy barber as part of Make-A-Wish fundraiser

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Bikers born to be wild about fundraising roared into Sandy as part of a five-day tour across the UK.

Around 25 bikers, part of a charity fundraising group called BarbersRide, stopped off at Old Red Barbers on day four of their ride, which started in Newmarket on August 2.

The group was founded by Richie Finney and Xavier Berrell in 2017 and combines a love of motorbikes and barbering to raise money for charity.

By the end of the year, the annual BarbersRide is on track to have raised an incredible £200,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity that helps to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses across the UK and Ireland.

This year’s ride started in Newmarket, before taking in Kings Lynn, Faversham and Southampton. At each stop the bikers experience events with top barbers.

And they stopped off at Old Red as owners Jason Keen is also one of their bikers.

Other tours include the coastline of Ireland and the European tour taking in Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The group from Germany have now set up their own BarbersRide.

You can visit the Just Giving page to make a donation.

The group roars into Sandy

1. BikersRide

The group roars into Sandy Photo: Neil Darlow

L to R: Richie Finney, Jason Keen and Xavier Berrell

2. 01202508060026.jpg

L to R: Richie Finney, Jason Keen and Xavier Berrell Photo: Neil Darlow

Mayor Joanna Hewitt on a Harley-Davidson

3. BarbersRide

Mayor Joanna Hewitt on a Harley-Davidson Photo: Neil Darlow

Laura has been riding bikes for 44 years - since the age of 16. Her bike is a Triumph Street Twin 900cc. Fellow biker Frank, said she holds her own and is ‘excellent on corners, almost poetic’.

4. BarbersRide

Laura has been riding bikes for 44 years - since the age of 16. Her bike is a Triumph Street Twin 900cc. Fellow biker Frank, said she holds her own and is ‘excellent on corners, almost poetic’. Photo: Neil Darlow

