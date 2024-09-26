Intrigued shoppers watched Nick Gurney and Councillor Gareth Tranter push two baths along the town centre on Saturday morning (September 21) to promote St Andrew’s Country Fayre.

The fun-filled day raised an impressive £5,300 in donations, which will be split between NOAH Enterprise and WaterAid.

Nick Gurney, St Andrew's Country Fayre arena co-ordinator, said: "It started with the Biggleswade Sea Cadet Band who played outside Surfin Cafe at 9.30am, and it was their first public appearance.

"Myself and Councillor Gareth Tranter pushed the baths down the High Street and it was well received, and they had quite a big impact outside the cafe.

"We then pushed the baths to the parish church and into the arena, where Reverend Liz and another representative opened the event and a programme of entertainment in the arena.

"It was a lovely day and we feel ecstatic to have raised over £5,000."

Performances on the day included: the Sea Cadets, Tibbs Dementia Choir, St Andrews East and West, Edward Peake Steel Pans, Kathryn Tappenden and Team Tappenden Fitness, Shefford Majorettes, Emily Thornton School of Dance, BATS and the Community Choir.

Visitors also enjoyed games, stalls, a tombola, raffle, bouncy castles, J W Harris and Sons Funfair, pedal push cars - and a competition to push the baths round an obstacle course.

In a statement, St Andrew’s Church Biggleswade, said: "We were very lucky to have the weather on our side for the majority of the day, and we were so grateful for everyone who came and spent so generously either in time or money.

"We look forward to seeing you all again next year on Saturday 20th September 2025 for our 40th anniversary special."

Nick would like to say a special thank you to everyone who took part in the fayre, to Biggleswade Community Safety Group for marshalling the baths to the fayre, and to Simon Smith and Theresa Kimberley, for their assistance.

He added: "We are indebted to the Biggleswade public."

WaterAid provides clean water and toilets and promotes good hygiene to communities across the globe. Meanwhile, Luton-based NOAH Enterprise supports the homeless and makes regular visits to Biggleswade.

1 . Rub-a-dub dub Councillor Tranter and Nick Gurney with the baths. Photo: Nick Gurney Photo Sales

2 . Put your hands up The audience enjoys a display in the arena. Photo: Nick Gurney Photo Sales

3 . Ship shape and Biggleswade fashion The Sea Cadets band stands proudly in front of one of the bath tubs. Photo: Nick Gurney Photo Sales

4 . Singing stars School pupils take to the stage to support WaterAid and NOAH Enterprise. Photo: Nick Gurney Photo Sales