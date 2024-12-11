'Indebted to the Biggleswade public': Church presents charities with huge cheques
The money was gifted from St Andrews Church thanks to its successful Country Fayre, which was held in September.
There was a great turnout, as friends and families enjoyed stalls, games, performances - and even saw two bath tubs pushed down the high street to raise awareness.
Nick Gurney, St Andrew's Country Fayre arena co-ordinator, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the monies raised for both charities.
"Our sincere thanks to the Biggleswade public who came along and supported the fayre – it was a real community event."
The church recently presented the charities with their cheques.
Rebecca Graves, of WaterAid, received a cheque on Sunday (December 8) in the Chapter House at St Andrews, while representatives Lucy Dilley and Clair Bradley accepted cheques for NOAH Enterprise.
WaterAid provides clean water and toilets and promotes good hygiene to communities across the globe. Meanwhile, Luton-based NOAH Enterprise supports the homeless and makes regular visits to Biggleswade.
Speaking at the time of counting the total raised - over £5,000, Nick said that the chirch felt "ecstatic" and were "indebted to the Biggleswade public."
He would like to say a special thank you to everyone who took part in this year's fayre, to Biggleswade Community Safety Group for marshalling the baths to the fayre, and to Simon Smith and Theresa Kimberley, for their assistance.
He added: "Next year, the country fayre will celebrate its 40th anniversary, so please put the date in your calendar - Saturday 20th September 2025."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.