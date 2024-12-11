'Indebted to the Biggleswade public': Church presents charities with huge cheques

A heartfelt thank you is going out to the Biggleswade community as two cheques – each worth over £2,600 – were presented to NOAH Enterprise and WaterAid.

The money was gifted from St Andrews Church thanks to its successful Country Fayre, which was held in September.

Nick Gurney, St Andrew's Country Fayre arena co-ordinator, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the monies raised for both charities.

Lucy Dilley, of NOAH Enterprise (front left) and Rebecca Bradley of WaterAid (front, second left) receiving cheques. Image supplied by Nick Gurney (back row, second left).

"Our sincere thanks to the Biggleswade public who came along and supported the fayre – it was a real community event."

The church recently presented the charities with their cheques.

Rebecca Graves, of WaterAid, received a cheque on Sunday (December 8) in the Chapter House at St Andrews, while representatives Lucy Dilley and Clair Bradley accepted cheques for NOAH Enterprise.

WaterAid provides clean water and toilets and promotes good hygiene to communities across the globe. Meanwhile, Luton-based NOAH Enterprise supports the homeless and makes regular visits to Biggleswade.

Nick Gurney (left) presents a cheque to Clair Bradley, of NOAH. Image supplied by Nick Gurney.

Speaking at the time of counting the total raised - over £5,000, Nick said that the chirch felt "ecstatic" and were "indebted to the Biggleswade public."

He would like to say a special thank you to everyone who took part in this year's fayre, to Biggleswade Community Safety Group for marshalling the baths to the fayre, and to Simon Smith and Theresa Kimberley, for their assistance.

He added: "Next year, the country fayre will celebrate its 40th anniversary, so please put the date in your calendar - Saturday 20th September 2025."