Innovative facial recognition technology is helping staff at residential and nursing homes across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to provide better care to patients and reduce reliance on medication.

PainChek uses a mobile phone app to assess and manage pain levels, based on its recognition of facial expressions. This is particularly useful for residents who are unable to express themselves verbally, due to illness or disability.

A pilot project in Central Bedfordshire has already demonstrated the benefits of the revolutionary digital tool which assesses pain levels in vulnerable adults, and is now being rolled out across the local area.

Since it was launched by the Digitising Social Care (DiSC) programme team at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System (BLMK ICS), there has been an overwhelming interest from care providers and healthcare staff to expand the offer.

Seven care homes in the region took part, including Oak Manor Care Home in Shefford, and initial results have been extremely positive.

In the first three months, 39 users across six care homes conducted 152 assessments – identifying 124 instances of pain. In the first two months alone, the quantity of pain medication used across four homes fell by 55 percent. This may indicate more accurate and consistent pain assessments, which allow care staff to make more informed pain management decisions.

DiSC spokesperson Patricia Coker said: “PainChek supports effective management of pain, and has been shown to improve experience of care and promote better quality of life for our residents. We were keen to assess its viability and impact for our residents and care providers.”

Oak Manor Care Home spokesperson Louise Norris said: “PainChek supports the gathering of information to better support our residents. The information is easy to access and track and it’s a good tool to work with, alongside the GP, to manage pain.”

DiSC programme director Clare Steward said: “It’s already clear that PainChek is helping care homes to respond more effectively to the needs of their residents, and reducing the use of medication. The pilot has now been extended across BLMK to a further 1,000 residents, and an in-depth evaluation at the end of the 12-month pilot will help us decide whether to roll it out further.”