The Ivel Sprinter

Community bus The Ivel Sprinter is back on the road after the Covid-19 pandemic - and is looking for more volunteer drivers.

The bus has been serving the community for more than 30 years, carrying out both regular service routes and hire to club, charities and local schools in and around Biggleswade, Sandy, Tempsford, St Neots, Langford, Potton, Bedford, Roxton and Sutton.

Currently, there are 28 drivers - most of them retired - but as its volunteers reach their mid-70s, the number of volunteer drivers available to help keep the service running is falling.

Terry Woods, Ivel Sprinter chairman, explained: "This sterling work has been carried out by a team of voluntary drivers over all those years, both men and ladies. Two of the founder members still drive the bus.

"The volunteers not only drive the bus, they manage it, raise funds to keep it running and renewed when necessary, they care for it and ensure that all the legalities are in order but most of all they enjoy themselves serving the community and joining in with fun days out and just being bus drivers!"

He added: "You can give as much or as little time as you like, we just ask for one drive per month minimum."

You can find out more at the Ivel Sprinter's website.