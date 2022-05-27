Jubilee children's activities in Stotfold, Shefford, Biggleswade and Potton Libraries

At Shefford Library there's model making sessions and afternoon tea.

On Saturday, May 28, youngsters can 'Make a Model Monarch' from 10am (until the library runs out of materials), and on Tuesday, May 31, youngsters can 'Make a Jubilee Crown' from 10am.

A library spokesman said: "We will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an afternoon tea on Wednesday, June 1. Drop in from 3pm and enjoy a cup of tea and some scrumptious cake."

Potton Library. Image: Google.

Shefford Library opening hours during Jubilee Week are as follows: Monday, May 30 - closed; Tuesday May 31 - 9am to 6pm; Wednesday June 1 - 9am to 6pm; Thursday, June 2 - closed; Friday, June 3 - closed; Saturday, June 4 - 9am to 4pm; Sunday, June 5 - closed.

Meanwhile, at Stotfold Library there's plenty of half term and Jubilee activities.

Join staff on at May 28 from 10am to 3pm to celebrate Elmer Day with crafts, activities and colouring, before joining Story and Rhyme Time for a sing song on Tuesday, May 31, from 10.30am to 11am.

There will also be a LEGO Club on Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 3pm.

A spokesman said: "You can also drop in all week and pick up a free Jubilee crown craft pack and make crown fit for a Queen or King to wear."

Stotfold Library opening hours during Jubilee Week are: Monday, May 30 - closed; Tuesday, May 31 - 9am to 1pm; Wednesday, June 1 - 2pm to 6pm; Thursday, June 2 - closed; Friday, June 3 - closed; Saturday, June 4 - 9am to 4pm; Sunday, June 5 - closed.

At Potton Library there's also plenty of literary and Jubilee fun!

From Saturday, May 28, to Saturday, June 4, families can drop in all week and add to its board display based on the picture book 'Stuck' by Oliver Jeffers, and celebrate Elmer Day with a fun Elmer the Elephant activity.

On Wednesday, June 1, from 2pm to 5pm there will be creative Crown Crafts with Potton Library in the Jubilee Marquee, and on Friday, June 3, from 2pm to 4pm there will be LEGO and colouring at the Jubilee Marquee in St Mary's field, Potton.

Library opening hours during Jubilee Week are: Monday, May 30 - closed; Tuesday, May 31 - 9am to 1pm;

Wednesday, June 1 - 2pm to 6pm; Thursday, June 2 - closed; Friday 3 June - closed; Saturday, June 4 - 9am to 4pm; Sunday, June 5 - closed.

Finally, there's family fun at Biggleswade Library this half term.

On Saturday, May 28 from 10am there will be Jubilee Crafts with a Royalty-themed scratch art magnet.

Soon after, on Tuesday, May 31, from 10am children can come and colour in a furry art bookmark. On the same day at 2.30pm parents/carers and babies can enjoy First Time Rhymes.

On Wednesday, June 1, from 10am there will be Jubilee Crafts at the library.