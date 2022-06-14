On Thursday, June 2, Shefford’s Mayor, Ken Pollard, donned the hat of Town Crier and read the Proclamation at two o’clock, in time with the rest of the nation and the Commonwealth.

Later in the evening, a piper, in his kilt and sporran, regaled the residents of Shefford with Diu Regnare, followed by the Majesty bugle call.

A Shefford Town Council spokesman said: "The children counted down to the lighting of the beacon, together with over 1,500 other beacons being lit throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Shefford. Photos: Shefford Town Council.

"To round off the evening, the Song for the Commonwealth was sung, and refreshments were had in St Michael’s and All Angels Church."

The spokesman added: "Thank you to all those who attended the event, and for anyone who missed it, there will a Jubilee Summer Fun Day on July 16 for the whole family, so please come along and celebrate the occasion with us!"

> Moggerhanger House glowed proudly in red, white and blue as families gathered to celebrate the Jubilee.

On Thursday, June 2, The Benefice Choir of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington was invited to entertain crowds, while a special beacon was lit in solidarity with members of 54 Commonwealth countries to mark the occasion.

'At the end of a wonderful day, Moggerhanger Park House was lit up in red, white and blue'. Photo: Shirley Jones.

Visitors enjoyed a barbecue, face painting, bouncy castle and dance music, bringing flags and torches ready for the ceremony. The members of The Benefice Choir of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington sang a special song after the beacon-lighting.

> Proud members of Biggleswade Town Bowls Club met to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The group marked the event and joined in the festivities by organising a red, white, and blue bowls match.

On June 3, 32 bowlers enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of bowling and laughter – a good number of whom were playing their first ‘real’ game after recently attending an introductory session.

A spokesman said: "Plenty of spectators were in attendance to soak up the superb sunny weather and encourage the players. Everyone spent a while in the clubhouse after the game enjoying a well-earned drink and a chat.

The St Mary's Church Jubilee art and flower exhibition.

"A big thank you to the members who pulled together to make the afternoon a success and for making the ‘newbies’ feel so welcome. It’s been a long time since so many people attended such an event due to the times we’ve been through over the last couple of years - here’s to many more."

> In Potton, St Mary’s Church, the church hall and field, were the pivot around which all the town's celebrations revolved, except for the opening ceremony which was held on the Market Square.

The church housed a beautiful art and flower exhibition, with every local group or club showing their interpretation of "both the Jubilee and how their particular skills portray this".

A spokesman for St Mary's said: "The exhibition was on all weekend and the numbers attending beat the records for previous Jubilee exhibitions. Hopefully these groups and clubs will attract new membership.”

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.