Just the one swan actually - Biggleswade community policing team help injured swan

Biggleswade Community Policing Team with the swan

It looks like a scene straight out of the hit comedy Hot Fuzz – but Biggleswade Community Policing Team came to this swan’s rescue.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team found the swan today (July 1) and noticed that it seemed to be injured.

After a quick call for advice, a team from the Swan Sanctury were winging their way over.

And after being given a check over, he was taken to Bedford.