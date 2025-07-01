Just the one swan actually - Biggleswade community policing team help injured swan

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 17:34 BST
Biggleswade Community Policing Team with the swan
It looks like a scene straight out of the hit comedy Hot Fuzz – but Biggleswade Community Policing Team came to this swan’s rescue.

The team found the swan today (July 1) and noticed that it seemed to be injured.

After a quick call for advice, a team from the Swan Sanctury were winging their way over.

And after being given a check over, he was taken to Bedford.

