Kind-hearted Sandy Tesco employee hailed a community hero

An employee at Tesco in Sandy has been hailed a hero after paying for a woman’s entire shopping.

Liz Allaway, 47, from Sandy, who works on the checkout at the superstore on Station Road, saw a local woman struggle as her Apple Pay failed to work.

Liz Allaway

After observing the woman become concerned, Liz stepped in to help, paying for the customer’s entire shopping.

The random act of kindness came as no surprise to Liz’s colleagues, as the generous checkout worker purchases a bunch of flowers every month for a random customer, naming the initiative ‘Payday Flowers’.

Sam Price, the brother of the customer, said: “Liz wouldn’t have known my sister is going through a tough patch at the moment, though she might have realised after her flood of tears after the gesture.

“I was so touched by the gesture that I bought Liz her very own pay day flowers.

“She is a fantastic role model and a credit to Tesco.

“We really are so grateful!”

Liz, who has worked at the store for nearly seven years, said: “I’m just a small fish in a big pond and I’ve been doing this for years now.

“There is nothing more rewarding than making someone feel better.

“If there’s anything I can do to make someone’s day that little bit brighter, I do it.

“I shaved my head for charity a few years ago and the whole community got behind me and we managed to raise £5,000. That would not have been possible without the community’s support.

“The people here really are amazing. After I shaved my hair I decided to start doing Payday Flowers, and give flowers to random customers once a month.

“The customers here really are amazing, and I just think it’s nice to be nice and make someone smile.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by all of the positive messages I’ve received and I’m sending all of my love to Sam and his sister!

“It is all very overwhelming. Everyone here is amazing and we are all one big community. I had one lady ask me for an autograph!”