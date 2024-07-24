Kindhearted Biggleswade woman raises over £8k after friend's house destroyed by fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Biggleswade woman has raised over £8,000 to help her close chum who lost everything in a devastating house fire.

Gwen Slack, 61, started a GoFundMe appeal after hearing that flames had ripped through the family home of popular Sainsbury's worker, Imelda Miles.

The online site raised over £4,000 in the first 48 hours, and both Gwen and Imelda have been humbled by the response from the Biggleswade community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gwen told the Chronicle: "Imelda's such a lovely person and I just felt horrible for her. She's always working hard to provide for her family, and I thought the least I could do was set up a GoFundMe. I set the goal at £2,000, thinking we won't get anything, but in the first 48 hours we raised £4,000. People in Biggleswade completely felt for her."

Gwen and Imelda, Imelda with her family, and the house after the fire. Images: The Miles family.

Imelda said: "It was very touching. I rang her to say I was really, really thankful for what she had done. Gwen is a very, very kind person. We've always helped each other over the years - I don't know how I'm going to pay her back."

Imelda and her husband, Ian, were on their way to see The Killers at the O2, London, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10, when people began trying to contact them whilst they were travelling on the the London Underground.

Unable to get signal, it wasn't until they came out of the tube network that Imelda saw the extent of the missed calls and messages on her phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "People in our street were contacting me, as well as my boss at Sainsbury's. A customer had rung the store to say that my house was on fire.

Gwen and Imelda (right). The pair have been friends for 27 years, and used to work together at Saxon Valley Foods. Image supplied by Gwen Slack and Imelda Miles.

"My stomach was turning.

"We had parked the car in High Barnet, and had to drive back to Biggleswade. I said, 'Drive sensibly, we can't rush or we will have another accident'."

Arriving home to Lime Tree Walk at 6.10pm, Imelda and Ian were met by the police and fire service, finding their kitchen destroyed and other rooms suffering extreme smoke damage.

Imelda's daughter, Kathleen, 30, also arrived with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, the couple's sons, with whom they share their home - Senando, 20, and Rafael, 18, were both away - one in Barcelona, and one in Mallorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imelda with her family. Image supplied by the Miles family.

Seeing the lighter side, as her family were all safe, Imelda said: "When we got there, I'm thinking 'Oh my god, my house!' Then I realised that all my knickers had been burnt. 'I will be knickerless,' I said.

"The firemen and the policemen were laughing. They said I should be crying, but I said, 'I can't cry anymore, I'm just shocked'."

That night, the family stayed with Imelda's sister-in-law, and they have been provided with temporary accommodation.

To their horror, they learned that the fire had been caused by refracted light from a shaving mirror in their outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house after the fire. Image supplied by the Miles family.

Imelda and Ian have already received £2,500 of GoFundMe donations, and are looking to put the money towards beds, a new fridge freezer, and a washing machine. They are still “in limbo” and unsure whether they will be able to move back into their home.

The family, and Gwen, would like to say thank you from the bottom of their hearts to everyone who helped fundraise, with the page still open for donations.