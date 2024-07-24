Kindhearted Biggleswade woman raises over £8k after friend's house destroyed by fire
Gwen Slack, 61, started a GoFundMe appeal after hearing that flames had ripped through the family home of popular Sainsbury's worker, Imelda Miles.
The online site raised over £4,000 in the first 48 hours, and both Gwen and Imelda have been humbled by the response from the Biggleswade community.
Gwen told the Chronicle: "Imelda's such a lovely person and I just felt horrible for her. She's always working hard to provide for her family, and I thought the least I could do was set up a GoFundMe. I set the goal at £2,000, thinking we won't get anything, but in the first 48 hours we raised £4,000. People in Biggleswade completely felt for her."
Imelda said: "It was very touching. I rang her to say I was really, really thankful for what she had done. Gwen is a very, very kind person. We've always helped each other over the years - I don't know how I'm going to pay her back."
Imelda and her husband, Ian, were on their way to see The Killers at the O2, London, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10, when people began trying to contact them whilst they were travelling on the the London Underground.
Unable to get signal, it wasn't until they came out of the tube network that Imelda saw the extent of the missed calls and messages on her phone.
She said: "People in our street were contacting me, as well as my boss at Sainsbury's. A customer had rung the store to say that my house was on fire.
"My stomach was turning.
"We had parked the car in High Barnet, and had to drive back to Biggleswade. I said, 'Drive sensibly, we can't rush or we will have another accident'."
Arriving home to Lime Tree Walk at 6.10pm, Imelda and Ian were met by the police and fire service, finding their kitchen destroyed and other rooms suffering extreme smoke damage.
Imelda's daughter, Kathleen, 30, also arrived with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, the couple's sons, with whom they share their home - Senando, 20, and Rafael, 18, were both away - one in Barcelona, and one in Mallorca.
Seeing the lighter side, as her family were all safe, Imelda said: "When we got there, I'm thinking 'Oh my god, my house!' Then I realised that all my knickers had been burnt. 'I will be knickerless,' I said.
"The firemen and the policemen were laughing. They said I should be crying, but I said, 'I can't cry anymore, I'm just shocked'."
That night, the family stayed with Imelda's sister-in-law, and they have been provided with temporary accommodation.
To their horror, they learned that the fire had been caused by refracted light from a shaving mirror in their outbuilding.
Imelda and Ian have already received £2,500 of GoFundMe donations, and are looking to put the money towards beds, a new fridge freezer, and a washing machine. They are still “in limbo” and unsure whether they will be able to move back into their home.
The family, and Gwen, would like to say thank you from the bottom of their hearts to everyone who helped fundraise, with the page still open for donations.
