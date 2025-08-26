Amy Bayford has won a regional award for her Never Forget Your Roots salon in Langford and is now going for a national title

A hairdresser from Langford has spoken of her pride after winning a regional award and qualifying for a national final.

Amy Bayford, 37, started the Never Forget Your Roots salon in the village in October 2020, and was nominated for the England Business Awards in the Best Salon in Bedfordshire category.

Amy does not know who nominated her for the award and travelled to the ceremony in London with no expectations.

“I was really taken aback by the nomination letter that came through the post,” Amy told the Chronicle.

“Someone unknown to me recognises the work I do but also how much it has taken to get to this point in the time I have had the salon.

“I was in utter shock to found out I had won Best Salon for Bedfordshire. I've never achieved anything like this let alone been recognised. I am still overwhelmed with emotion as this is the first award I have ever won for a passion that I have had since I was a child.”

Since launching her salon Amy has expanded her hairdressing education, becoming a creative commercial hairprofessional in colour and cutting.

She posts regular videos on her social media pages of the colour services and styles she creates for clients, some of which take several hours.

After receiving the regional award, Amy found out she had qualified for the England Business Awards Grand Final in Birmingham in November.

At this ceremony, she will be competing for the national award in the Best Salon category.

This title is decided by a public vote and voting is open until November 14.

Amy’s ultimate dream is to do hair and make-up for TV and film, but in line with the name of her business, she has no plans of forgetting her roots in Langford.

“I am looking to do more education to expand my skills not just in hair but theatrical hair and make-up as well as wig making,” she said.

“My dream is to work behind the scenes in the TV and film industries and to keep my little salon going and leave a legacy behind for my family.”

