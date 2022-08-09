Langford nursery manager retires after career spanning nearly five decades

The hardworking staff member started at Langford Nurseries and Garden Centre in 1974 as a nursery assistant at the age of 18, and marked his well-deserved retirement on Friday, July 29.

Graham joined the team after a chance meeting with one of the partners whilst he was having a lunchtime drink with his father at The Plough, and has enjoyed every minute of his time at the centre.

Graham, 67, of Clifton, said: “I have always loved plants and the satisfaction of growing things. I love what I do here at Langford so I’ve never really classed this as a job, more of a vocation.

Graham Jeffs celebrates his retirement. Image: Langford Nurseries and Garden Centre.

"I’ve always looked forward to coming in every day. I have been sharing everything I’ve learnt over the past 48 years with my colleagues and I know I am leaving the nursery operation in good hands.

"I’m really going to miss the people – colleagues old and new, and our customers too, but I am looking forward to having free time to spend at home with my family, including my three grandchildren.

"I live just down the road so I’m sure I’ll pop in from time to time.”

Langford Nurseries and Garden Centre was originally set up by Keith Hichisson and Rae Roberts as a growing nursery in 1971 to supply their plants to wholesalers and to undertake small landscaping work in the local area.

Once Graham joined them they were able to grow more home grown plants and it was decided that a small shop was required.

A spokesman from Langford Nurseries and Garden Centre, said: "Graham has always loved growing plants and vegetables at home so the growing operation on the nursery became his second home.

"As the business grew and more staff were employed to assist him, Graham became plant area manager.

"He would scour all the seed and young plant catalogues and choose what he knew customers would like to see flourish in their own gardens.

"With Graham’s dedication to his work and the growing of the plants he became nursery manager 25 years ago."

In March 2021, Langford Nurseries and Garden Centre was sold as the partners wished to retire.

QD Commercial Group Holdings Ltd purchased the site as part of their Cherry Lane Garden Centre Group, and are now undertaking building work to extend its growing operations and shopping experience.

Simon Daubeney, Garden Centre manager, said: “We are all really going to miss Graham and wish him all the very best for his retirement.

"He has been such an asset to the business over the past 48 years and really is truly dedicated to our growing operation – some mornings he comes in at 4.45am to ensure that our plants have a 'good water' on hot days.

"Graham has been doing a fantastic job in training and supporting our nursery team who will be working hard to carry on his legacy.”

Graham was presented with a garden bench, goodies hamper, and cake to celebrate his retirement from the job he has loved “man and boy”.