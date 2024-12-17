The Christmas Fair and Light Switch On 2024. Images: Biggleswade Town Council.

Don't miss your last chance to give feedback on Biggleswade's Christmas Fair and Light Switch On.

The town council has created a short questionnaire on this year's event to find out how 2025 could be even better!

Click here to complete the survey. The deadline is today (December 17).

The council wishes to thank everyone who attended their special event, which included street entertainers, performances from community groups – and even a visit from Father Christmas.

Are you planning a Christmas event? Email [email protected] and tell us more.