Central Bedfordshire Council is inviting residents and businesses to comment on proposed changes to its licensing consultation

This week is the final chance to have your say on proposed changes to Central Bedfordshire Council’s licensing policy.

Residents and businesses have until the end of the month to give feedback on the policy, which sets out conditions for how premises which serve alcohol and provide entertainment operate.

The council received negative feedback about how noise generated from licensed premises impacted residents living nearby during a 2024 consultation. There were also calls for more rigorous enforcement of rules and conditions, and for reduced licensing hours.

Among the proposed changes are several new sections of the policy, such as an operating schedule for premises, a section outlining advertising requirements, and a section for members of the public explaining the process for commenting on licensing applications.

Other new sections include an outline of expectations for organisers of festivals and outdoor events, expectations for license holders using outdoor spaces in terms of the impact on nearby residents, a section on street trading at licensed premises and a section on shisha, which is treated in the same way as cigarette smoking by law.

The 19-page draft statement of licensing policy covers the period 2025 to 2030 and can be viewed online, where feedback can be shared.

Paper copies of the document can be requested by emailing [email protected], with a deadline of August 31 to respond to the consultation.

