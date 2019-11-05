Lib Dems reveal their Parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire

A primary school teacher has been unveiled as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire.

Rachel McGann, who formerly sat on Arlesey Town Council, is a mother of three who lives in Arlesey. She joined the Liberal Democrats in July 2016 following the EU referendum.

She said: “The Lib Dems have been rapidly gaining support from people who are concerned about the impact of Brexit, from both the Labour and Conservative parties.

"In Mid Bedfordshire, the Lib Dems are the clear choice for anyone who wants to stop Boris Johnson’s dismal Brexit deal and the damage it will undoubtedly inflict on our communities.”

“My other priorities include tackling the climate emergency, addressing issues relating to housing development and infrastructure including roads and GP appointments, crime and policing in local villages, and how the potential move from the 3- tier to 2-tier system will impact local schools.”