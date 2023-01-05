A mystery man, known only as Mr W from Bedfordshire, has won £10,000 a month for a year, matching five main numbers in the Set For Life National Lottery draw on December 19.

He says he plans to go on holiday thanks to his win.

The winner, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name or like Mr W remain anonymous.

A mystery man from Bedfordshire is celebrating after his Lottery win

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for Mr W who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year and going on a dream holiday.”

