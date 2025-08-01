Lucky Premium Bonds holder in Bedfordshire wins £1million jackpot

A Premium Bonds holder from Central Bedfordshire has struck it lucky – winning £1million in this month’s draw.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner came up trumps with bond number 148YD123622, marking Bedfordshire's fifth jackpot win. The winner holds £7,000 in Premium Bonds with the winning bond purchased in December 2008.

The second Premium Bonds millionaire is based outside of the UK, making them the sixth Premium Bonds millionaire living overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month over six million prizes worth more than £396 million will be paid out, including 75 £100,000 prizes. One Premium Bonds holder in West Scotland won £100,000 with a £750 holding.

British pound notes. Picture: Adobe

NS&I’s retail director, Andrew Westhead, said: "Huge congratulations to our two August millionaires, and to everyone else who has won one of the over six million prizes we’re paying out this month, including 75 £100,000 prizes.

"Our Central Bedfordshire winner shows that you don’t need to have the full amount invested to win big, as every £1 Bond has an equal chance of winning the £1 million jackpot.

"And remember, if you’re moving abroad and want to keep your Premium Bonds, you still need to have a UK bank account.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the August prize draw a total of 6,005,404 prizes worth £396,356,500 will be paid out. There were 132,118,833,579 eligible bond numbers in the draw. Since ERNIE's first draw in June 1957, more than 778 million prizes have been drawn, worth a total of over £37.5 billion.

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they have won a prize in August’s prize draw by using the official prize checker app or the nsandi.com prize checker from tomorrow, Saturday, August 2.

Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website, or their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app.

At the same time, they can check for unclaimed prizes.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.