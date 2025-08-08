Man arrested after pedestrian in his 90s killed in Sandy collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bedford Road, Sandy, this morning (August 8)

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian in his 90s was killed in a collision.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, involving a silver Honda Civic, happened on Bedford Road in Sandy shortly after 7.30am this morning (Friday, August 8).

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this tragic time.

“We are aware that a number of people may have witnessed the incident and are appealing for anyone who did to get in touch. Anyone with dash cam footage may be able to assist our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Warwick.