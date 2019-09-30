Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Biggleswade

A man in his sixties was taken to hospital after he suffered a medical emergency at the A1 Retail Park in Biggleswade yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The Air ambulance landed in the A1 Retail Park's car park at around 5.45pm.

A spokesperson for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Our Anglia Two crew from Cambridge was tasked to Biggleswade on Sunday afternoon.

"The medical team attended a man in his sixties who had suffered a medical emergency.

"He was treated at the scene and accompanied by our medical crew to Lister Hospital, by road ambulance."