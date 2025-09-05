Marion Mason to stand as Reform UK's candidate for Stotfold by-election​​​​​​​

Marion Mason is to stand as Reform UK's candidate for the Stotfold ward by-election, due to be held next week.

Ms Mason, who has previously served as a councillor for 11 years in another authority and has a background in healthcare, said her top priority will be tackling the pressures caused by rapid housing development.

“The single biggest issue facing Stotfold residents is the impact of development on infrastructure,” she said.

“Doctors’ appointments – no one faults the surgery for that – but people are struggling to get seen. The roads are gridlocked, services are spread thin, and we’re seeing some anti-social behaviour issues too.”

She criticised Central Bedfordshire Council’s decision earlier this year to plan for an additional 10,700 homes on top of those already earmarked.

“No one is saying we don’t need the homes built,” she said. “But there needs to be a pause and some common sense. It’s about looking at the whole infrastructure situation.”

If elected, Ms Mason pledged to be a visible and accessible councillor for Stotfold: “I know the system and I will speak up for residents.

“I would have regular surgery meetings and ensure my contact details are available. It’s important people know what you’re doing.”

She said her medical background had reinforced her concern about local health provision. “You’ve only got the one surgery at the moment, combined with Arlesey, and that needs to be tackled as soon as possible.

“Whether that’s expansion or introducing another surgery, there are options – including nurse practitioners and prescribers – that could help improve things.”

Ms Mason added that Stotfold remained a “great place to live” but warned that without action, residents would continue to feel the effects of overdevelopment.

The by-election was called after one of the ward councillors, Helen Wightwick (Labour) resigned last month.

The other candidates for the by-election (to be held on September 11, ) are:

Rachel Burgin (Labour)

Ian Dalgarno (Conservative)

Kate Hill-Lines (Green Party)

Neil Stevenson (Liberal Democrats).

