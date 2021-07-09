Maythorn children's residential home in Biggleswade praised for outstanding features by Ofsted inspectors

Maythorn residential home in Biggleswade has been praised for outstanding features as it receives ‘Good’ Ofsted rating with no recommendations

Following a two-day inspection at the end of May the inspectors recognised the children make excellent progress because of their experiences of living at the home and awarded Maythorn with the ‘Good’ rating based on overall experiences and progress of children and young people, considering how well children and young people are helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The report stated that the staff are proactive in ensuring that children can express themselves using their preferred communication method, have well-structured routines and systems to make their wishes known helps the children to feel safe and move calmly from one activity to another.

Maythorn Lounge

The report also highlighted that during the inspection there was a genuine warmth between the staff and children, with lots of laughter.

Maythorn works hard to support the children with communication, enabling them to understand what is going on around them.

Parents were equally complementary about Maythorn praising the staff for their patience, encouragement and sharing success with their children. A parent said, ‘The staff don’t just care about [my child], they love him, and as a mum that is so important’.

Tom Smith, Maythorn Unit Manager said: “The outcome of this inspection is testament to the Maythorn team’s commitment and dedication to the children we support.

"Throughout a challenging year they have continually strived to provide new opportunities, achievements and fond memories.

"A huge thank you from our young people to all of our Central Bedfordshire Council colleagues and the families we work with for all of their support, flexibility and understanding during difficult times, and for all of their wonderful feedback which Ofsted received as part of the inspection.”