Meet the 17-year-old cat looking for a loving retirement home in Biggleswade

Ruby. Picture: Cats Protection

This distinguished lady is looking for a loving retirement home after being made homeless at the grand old age of 17.

Ruby – who is 84 in human years – is currently being looked after by a volunteer fosterer for Cats Protection Bedford & Biggleswade.

She had lived with a family since she was a kitten but sadly found herself being given up for adoption at an age when change can understandably be traumatic.

But Cats Protection is hoping she will find a pawsome fur-ever home to live out her golden years as the charity celebrates Mature Moggies Day (June 16).

Ruby is used to living with children, but now she’s in her later years a quieter home with no other pets is preferable.

She has been diagnosed with kidney disease – a common condition in older cats – but a special diet that she will need to stay on keeps this under control.

Team leader Tamsin Eastwood said: “Ruby has proved herself to be a love bug, she loves to be around people and if you sit down it won’t be long before she happily comes over for a snuggle. She has a sweet little meow that lets you know she is happy and content.

“While her life has been upended at the age of 17, she has taken it in her stride and she is a warm, friendly lady who is a joy to have around.”

Her adoption page adds: “Ruby’s favourite things in life are simple: soft blankets, gentle brushes, and tasty treats. She’s not one for toys these days, but she delights in the company of her humans and loves to be close by, especially during a quiet moment."

According to Cats Protection, golden oldies aged 11 or more take over three times longer to rehome than kittens, so in response the charity has carved out a special day to highlight the older cats it has in care as well as offer advice on its website about caring for senior cats.

With improved welfare and vet treatment, cats are living longer than ever, with some pet cats living into their late teens and even reaching their early 20s.

Cats Protection Behaviourist Daniel Warren-Cummings said: “It’s a common misconception that older cats don’t play or interact much with owners, when in actuality, mature cats are just as loving and playful as younger ones.

"In fact, it could even be easier to introduce a mature cat to your home than a younger cat or kitten. We’re hoping to show people that an older cat can make the perfect companion, especially if you are battling loneliness.

“When your cat enters their golden years, they will generally become less active, calmer, and perhaps will enjoy staying indoors a bit more.”

Visit www.cats.org.uk/bedford to enquire about adopting Ruby – or any of the other cats in care at Cats Protection Bedford & Biggleswade