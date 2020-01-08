Meet the Biggleswade Community Police Team

Biggleswade’s Community Police Team are inviting residents to a Community drop-in session at McDonald’s in Biggleswade.

The drop-in session on Saturday, January 11, gives members of the public to meet their local PCSOs in an informal environment and discuss any concerns or queries you have.

Police

Biggleswade’s Community Police Team also cover the following parishes and will be available for anyone living in Arlesey, Astwick, Blunham, Campton and Chicksands, Clifton, Dunton, Edworth, Everton, Eyeworth, Fairfield Park, Henlow, Langford, Meppershall, Moggerhanger, Northill and Upper Caldecote, Old Warden, Potton, Sandy, Shefford, Southill, Stondon, Sutton, Tempsford and Wrestingworth.

The session will run from 1pm till 2.30pm in McDonald’s, in Stratton Business Park.

> For more information visit: www.facebook.com/events/2655658594516136.