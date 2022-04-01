Memorial garden for Sandy firefighter who died after contracting Covid-19

Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson, Firefighter Paul Barrows and family of Chris Page

Chris Page, who served at Sandy Fire Station for almost 19 years, died in January 2021.

He had also overseen the Fire Cadet Scheme for the past 15 years.

Work on the garden started in autumn and on March 29 members of the service joined his family to officially open it.

Chris’ Partner Sue and her family attended the ceremony and Sue finished the planting of a maple tree donated by Sandy Town Council.

She was also presented with Chris’ Service Axe and Certificate of Service by Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson.

Former colleagues and serving crews from Potton and Biggleswade, representatives of Sandy Town Council, Chair of Fire and Rescue Authority John Chatterley, the Assistant CFO and Sandy Cadets who served under Chris as their Lead Instructor also attended.