Meppershall Post Office

A village Post Office will close for ten weeks for extensive refurbishment works - including longer opening hours

Meppershall Post Office at 6 High Street is due to close on Wednesday, July 21 at 5.30pm.

The work is expected to take 10 weeks to complete, with the Post Office reopening on Friday, September 24 at 1pm.

The premises is being extended and the whole store is being refurbished by the new Postmaster.

And once the work is complete, the Post Office will no longer close for lunch. The new opening times will be Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday, 9am to 12.30pm - an extra five hours a week.

Tony Bayley, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

During the temporary closure customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch, including:

● Shefford Post Office, 6 South Bridge Street, Shefford, SG17 5DB

● Shillington Post Office, Old Methodist Church Hall, High Road, Shillington, SG5 3LP