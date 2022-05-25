Mirror, Mirror, on the wall, Milton Keynes panto will be funniest of them all

The latest casting news follows the announcement earlier this year that MK’s panto will be headlined by Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen and broadcaster, personality and ‘judge’ Rob Rinder as the Man in the Mirror.

Paul Chuckle became a household name as part of the legendary double-act The Chuckle Brothers with his beloved brother, Barry.

Generations have grown-up with the legendary catchphrase “To me, to you,” made famous by the brothers on their BAFTA award-winning TV show ChuckleVision, which commanded prime-time viewing slots for nearly three decades.

Clockwise from top left: Paul Chuckle, Dale Mathurin, Charlotte Haines, Aaron James

Alongside his TV work, Paul is a familiar face in theatres around the country, and is one of the most in-demand panto performers in the UK.

When not on stage entertaining, Paul can often be found in some of the UK’s biggest nightclubs as a popular DJ.

Paul joins the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the role of the hapless but loveable Oddjob.

Snow White's best friend, Muddles, will be played by leading comedian and impressionist Aaron James.

Aaron honed his comedy skills as a Warners Greencoat 30 years ago and has appeared in theatre tours supporting George Best, Joe Calzaghe, Eric Cantona and Joe Pasquale.

Following a hugely successful season in panto with Lesley Joseph and Rob Rinder last Christmas, Charlotte Haines will play Princess Snow White and Dale Mathurin will play the charming Prince.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, and comes to Milton Keynes Theatre for four weeks only from December 10.

Packed with the traditional pantomime ingredients Milton Keynes audiences have come to expect, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises side-splitting comedy, sensational special effects and plenty of festive magic.