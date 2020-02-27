More than 100 students sent home after coronavirus safety move at Shuttleworth College near Biggleswade

Shuttleworth College sent 150 students home on Wednesday as a coronavirus precaution after they returned from trips to Italy.

The land-based learning and agriculture college at Old Warden, part of The Bedford College Group, remains open to other students.

Ian Pryce CBE Principal and CEO of The Bedford College Group at Shuttleworth

A spokesperson for The Bedford College Group said: “On February 26, following Foreign and Commonwealth Office advice released the same day, a total of 150 students at the Shuttleworth College campus near Biggleswade, have been advised to go home and self-quarantine until Sunday evening.

“This follows a recent trip for a group who visited Pila, Italy, as well as a number of residential students who travelled over the half-term break and who returned to campus on Sunday, February 16.

“No students are believed to be suffering symptoms and this is just a precautionary measure.

“Staff at the college campuses are reminding students, staff and visitors of the health and hygiene precautions to follow and the college remains open to other students.”

The college is open as normal and other students should be attending. The 150 students are expected back on campus on Monday.