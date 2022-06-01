More than 1,800 knives recovered in Bedfordshire following week of action to tackle knife crime

Officers made an arrest in Luton after a member of the public reported he had seen a man carrying a knife. The suspect was quickly identified and taken into police custody for questioning and is now facing a jail sentence.

The 11 weapons bins across the county were emptied prior to the week of action (May16-22) and officers found 1,731 blades and eight firearms.

The bins were emptied again at the beginning of this week and a further 137 blades were recovered.

More than 1,800 knives were recovered as part of Operation Sceptre

After being reviewed by officers to see if they have been used in any criminal acts, the weapons will then be destroyed.

Officers also visited a number of retailers which sell knives to provide guidance to staff members on the dangers of knives being purchased for criminal purposes, such as information on the age requirements for purchasing a knife.

Beds Police joined partners and communities as part of the national Operation Sceptre campaign, which aims to reduce criminality and provide education around the consequences of carrying a knife.

The week of action also coincided with a youth conference designed to drive young people away from crime and students the opportunity to listen to guest speakers and take part in six different workshops.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias said: “We know that knife crime has a huge impact on our communities, and I want to reassure people that we work hard all year round to drive down this down.

“We are doing this by not only targeting perpetrators, but also working closely with organisations such as the VERU to prevent young people from being drawn into gangs, as well as identifying those at risk.

“However, we can’t do this alone, which is why we encourage members of the public to let us know if they suspect someone is carrying a knife, whether this is with the intention of using it or if they’re under the false impression that it will protect them. It won’t; and in fact, they are far more likely to become a victim themselves.”