Motorcyclist found in critical condition near Upper Gravenhurst a day after he was last seen

Police are appealing for any information

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was found with serious injuries the day after he was last seen.

The man, in his 30s, was involved in a single-vehicle collision sometime between 3.30pm on Monday, August 16 and 1pm on Tuesday, August 17.

He had been last seen on Monday and was located yesterday (Tuesday) off Campton Road, approximately half a mile southeast of Upper Gravenhurst.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following the incident involving the white Triumph motorbike.

Sergeant Mark Draper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a sad incident which left a man in a critical condition.

"We are continuing to investigate and we would like to ask any motorists who were travelling in the area between Monday afternoon and Tuesday lunchtime to check their dashcam footage.

“Any information about this incident can be key in establishing the circumstances surrounding it.”