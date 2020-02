A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in Biggleswade on Saturday.

Police were called at around 11.40am to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Elm Road, Biggleswade.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Bedford Hospital with serious leg and pelvis injuries.

The scene was reopened around 1.30pm.