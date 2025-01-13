Mystery Bedfordshire man wins £1m thanks to luck on National Lottery
The scoop came after he matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday, December 7.
Mr.B now plans to use the money to go on the vacation of a lifetime.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations! It's exciting news for Mr. B, who can now look forward to an amazing holiday with his £1m winnings."
The Bedfordshire local, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Mr. B now joins Mr. H, also from Bedfordshire, who won £1m in the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on November 22.
Players can buy and check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.
