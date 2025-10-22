Nearly 3,000 fines issued in Central Bedfordshire for Blue Badge fraud over 5 years

Nearly 3,000 fines have been issued in Central Bedfordshire since 2019 for drivers parking in disabled bays without a valid Blue Badge.

New figures show 2,827 fines were issued by Central Bedfordshire Council between 2019 and 2024 for misuse of disabled parking spaces.

The council also confirmed there were 187 repeat offenders, where more than one PCN had been issued to the same vehicle.

Locations that recorded the highest number of violations included:

Enforcement officers have been carrying out checks on Blue Badges in Central Bedfordshire

The Dunstable Centre Car Park: 430

Ashton Square Car Park - Dunstable: 370

High Street - Leighton Buzzard: 274.

Here’s how the number of total fines varied year-on-year:

> 2019: 394 (189 on-street, 205 off-street)

> 2020: 355 (209 on-street, 146 off-street)

> 2021: 499 (322 on-street, 177 off-street)

> 2022: 554 (250 on-street, 304 off-street)

> 2023: 537 (243 on-street, 294 off-street)

> 2024: 488 (255 on-street, 233 off-street)

A recent crackdown by the council’s enforcement team across Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Potton, Biggleswade and Sandy was also carried out to check Blue Badges in both council car parks and on vehicles parked on double yellow lines.

Officers examined a total of 126 Blue Badges with two vehicles were discovered parked in disabled bays without displaying a valid Blue Badge, and penalty charge notices were issued.

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance and Highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Our action shows our continuing commitment to strengthen enforcement and to protect genuine Blue Badge holders. It also demonstrates why we make every effort to properly fund our enforcement teams, against a backdrop of government austerity.”

The figures were obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Evans Halshaw.

Julie Wallman, Evans Halshaw Divisional Marketing Director, added: “Disabled parking bays exist to ensure safe and accessible travel for people with limited mobility. When drivers use these spaces without a Blue Badge, it reduces availability for those who genuinely need them.

“These figures show just how common this issue is across Bedfordshire and the rest of the UK, and highlight the importance of keeping accessible spaces available, particularly as more people rely on mobility solutions to support independent living.”

If you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge, you can report it to the council by calling 0300 300 4154 or emailing [email protected].