New Biggleswade Sensory Studio invites you to its grand opening in March

A vibrant new Sensory Studio is opening in Biggleswade to support children and people with additional needs.

The "safe and calming space" will be based at Hear2Listen, High Street, and aims to "enhance sensory exploration and emotional regulation".

The community is invited to its grand opening on Saturday, March 1, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm - and the mayor of Biggleswade, Mark Foster, will be a special guest.

Adam Payn, development manager at Hear2Listen, and Stephanie Parker, project manager, said: "We have got the mayor coming to open it, as well as Ian Campbell, community development manager at the town council – and there will be the opportunity to entice people in to look at what we have to offer.

An interactive game in the new sensory studio. Image: Hear2Listen.

"We have installed a projector unit from the ceiling, and if you wave your hand around the images will react to your movement."

The new feature will see themes including, snowflakes, fireworks, music, and an aquarium. There will also be games such as pirate ships and 'The Floor is Lava'. Guests can choose whether they turn on the accompanying sounds or not.

Visitors can also enjoy a swing with lights, hammocks and sensory walls.

Adam and Stephanie explained: "We wanted to create a dedicated sensory space to offer more to young people, as the only other one locally was oversubscribed.

"We've heard that people are having to travel miles to access facilities like this."

The new Sensory Studio aims to support young people "with anxiety and challenges with emotional regulation", as well as people with additional needs.

Adam and Stephanie added: "The Sensory Studio will offer crucial respite and support for parents and carers, giving them a space where they feel understood and valued. We believe this initiative will make a meaningful difference."

Hear2Listen is a Community Interest Company, dedicated to providing tailored support to young people and the wider community.

The team focusses on mental health, life skills, social action, and helping individuals overcome personal challenges.

It also provides counselling, and hosts a number of community classes.

Hear2Listen wishes to thank Central Bedfordshire Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, from which it has secured funding for the studio, as well as its Youth Board and Alison from Sensory Magic for their support.