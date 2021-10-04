New care home on site of former Mantles Garage in Biggleswade welcomes VIP visitors to open day

Biggleswade's mayor, Madeline Russell

A new care home in Biggleswade welcomed town mayor Madeline Russell to an open day.

Mantles Court is located on London Road, opposite the Yorkshire Grey pub, and takes its name from the old Mantles Garage site on which it has been built.

The care home aims to provide first class accommodation for older people and represents the latest in care home design.

Care home staff with the VIP visitors

The Quantum Care home features the Bloom Café, a cinema, hair and beauty salon and a spa as well as a number of lounges, dining rooms and kitchen areas all of which will provide residents with a warm and welcoming environment.

Residents will be able to look over the home's extensive landscaped gardens from their glazed balconies - with some of the ground floor bedrooms also opening onto the gardens.

The open day was also attended by local councillors, senior representatives from Central Bedfordshire Council and John Mantle, whose family previously owned the Mantles Garage.

The guests were invited to take a tour of the home and then meet the new team from Mantles Court for coffee and cupcakes in the café.

Care home stuff

Maria Ball, Chief Executive of Quantum Care said: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to show our guests around our wonderful new home today, and would like to extend our sincere thanks for such a warm welcome to Biggleswade.