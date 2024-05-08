Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Within the gardens, there will be options for families to scatter cremated remains over grass areas or, as part of a future plan, have them interred in niches or in the earth. A formal memorial garden is being formed where a plaque can be placed to commemorate a loved one. Other memorial options include a book of remembrance and dedicated trees and benches.