New Ickwell bridleway means people can walk and ride safely

The new bridleway

A new bridleway in Ickwell is giving walkers and riders a boost, after the Sutton Family and Shuttleworth Trust allowed their land to be used for its creation.

The new permissive bridleway provides a safe linking route from an existing permissive bridleway to the broader rights of way network and plays an important role in linking up the network.

Work started in 2020, removing some of the trees, levelling the ground in the woodland and seeding the grass.

The bridleway route

‘Sand boxes’ were installed to deter motorcyclists from using the bridleway and work took place on the ‘field’ section of the bridleway to ensure a wide, useable surface was available.

The Permissive Path Agreement with Central Bedfordshire Council was signed by the landowners and tenant farmer in the spring.

Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, Councillor Ian Bond said: “Cllr Frank Firth first approached the Council about the possibility of providing a new bridleway.

"Thanks to the generosity of The Suttons and Shuttleworth Trust, donating a section of their land, as well as financial contributions from the British Horse Society and The Peter Maudlin Community Trust, we can provide people with the ability to walk and ride safely in Ickwell.

"This new bridleway will be a real asset to the local community and is a great example of different parties coming together to deliver a project.”