New personal training business launches in Sandy

A new personal training business has launched in Sandy, ready to inspire body confidence as well as mental wellbeing.

Amanda Whiteman, 44, opened Love Life Fitness this spring and has created her very own fitness studio in her garage.

The entrepreneur hopes to take clients on both a physical and mental journey, seeing their fitness levels grow, as well as their confidence.

Amanda can't wait to welcome you to her fitness studio.

Amanda told the Chronicle: “I decided to go to college to become a personal trainer.

“I wanted to offer a one-to-one service for people who really wanted to get into exercise, but were too frightened to go to the gym. My clients can exercise, learn about fitness and receive help with well-being and mental health in their day-to -day life.”

Amanda’s sessions offer a warm up, cardio workout, weights, bench pressing, cable machines , kettlebells, a rowing machine, an elliptical cross trainer, resistance bands, stability balls, and mats for floor exercises.

She added: “There will be a relaxation focus at the end of the session. After you’ve worked hard you can feel relaxed and feel good about yourself.”

Amanda describes having had a passion for exercise since she was 16 years old, enjoying rounders at school and then discovering workout videos so she could exercise at home.

Amanda then won a competition to take part in a boot camp six years ago, which inspired her to run a ‘Rainbow Fitness’ course where she worked at Maple Tree Primary School.

Amanda said: “I loved seeing the children’s confidence grow, doing lots of fun and games and teaching them about different exercises.”

The personal trainer launched her new business in April after the lockdown restrictions eased, and is hoping community members will come and give it a try.

She added: “I have lived in Sandy all my life and it will be lovely to help the community.

“It could see a real difference in people. Lockdown wasn’t fair on anyone and I love seeing people blossom.

“My clients say they really look forward to my sessions and that the one hour just flies by.”