New play facilities in Biggleswade will officially open this weekend

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 11:42 BST
Biggleswade families are invited to come along to the official opening of new play equipment at Kitelands Recreation Ground.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, July 6, at noon.

Little ones can enjoy the new facilities, including a slide, a roundabout and more!

Biggleswade Town Council said: "The Tritax Symmetry Community Benefit Fund recently contributed £57,700 to install five exciting pieces of play equipment, as part of the improvement project. Come down and help us celebrate the completion of the first phase of this project."

