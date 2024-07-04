Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade families are invited to come along to the official opening of new play equipment at Kitelands Recreation Ground.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, July 6, at noon.

Little ones can enjoy the new facilities, including a slide, a roundabout and more!

