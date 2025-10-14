Twenty-four places have created at Sandy Secondary School for students with learning difficulties, as part of work to increase additional resource provision in Central Bedfordshire

New specialist school places are set to be created in Sandy, while building work has been completed on a new special needs facility in Shefford.

The works are part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s additional resource provision projects, which are set to lead to more school places for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Twenty-four places have been approved for Sandy Secondary School for students with cognitive and learning difficulties.

This follows a successful consultation process, where 100 per cent of respondents supported the proposal.

Building work has been completed on a 12-place social, emotional and mental health unit at Shefford Lower School, which will be ready for pupils after the October half-term break.

The facility will provide a space for pupils with additional needs, while also allowing them access to mainstream education.

Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services and community safety at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are proud to be delivering high-quality special educational needs and disabilities provision right here in Central Bedfordshire.

“These new Additional Resource Provisions reflect our commitment to ensuring every child can access the support they need, close to home and within their community.

“By investing in inclusive education, we’re helping children thrive and reach their full potential.”

The developments form part of the council’s Specialist School Place Plan.

