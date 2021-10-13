New trees planted at Biggleswade's Jubilee Wood as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative

New trees have been planted in Jubilee Wood in Biggleswade as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee next year.

Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis was joined by other dignitaries including Biggleswade's mayor and deputy mayor, Madeline Russell and Grant Fage and leader of Central Bedfordshire Council Richard Wenham to plant seven new trees at the Biggleswade wood, at Kennel Farm.

Lead for the Bedfordshire Queen’s Green Canopy Group, Rod Calvert and Central Beds' Executive Member for Sustainability and Transformation, Steve Dixon also attended the event

L to R: Rod Calvert (Lead for the Bedfordshire Queen’s Green Canopy Group), Cllr Steve Dixon (Executive Member for Sustainability and Transformation), Helen Nellis (HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire) Cllr Richard Wenham (Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council), Madeline Russell (Mayor of Biggleswade), Grant Fage (Deputy Mayor of Biggleswade)

Everyone from across the UK is being invited to plant trees this month, which marks the start of the tree planting season (October – April).

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis said: "It is delightful to be here today in this beautiful Jubilee Wood in Biggleswade, to demonstrate the commitment of the people of Bedfordshire to plant trees as part of The Queen's Green Canopy project to mark Her Majesty's Jubilee in 2022.

"Trees are a symbol of hope for the future, I am excited at the prospect of saplings being planted in every parish of our county, with the involvement of all parts of our wonderfully diverse communities and all age-groups. What an amazing thought that one hundred years from now, children will be playing under the shady branches of these trees."

Councillor Richard Wenham, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The seven trees we have planted here today at Biggleswade Jubilee Woods represent the seventy years of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and we encourage everyone across Central Bedfordshire to get involved with their own Queen’s Green Canopy projects.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis

“This campaign will create a legacy which will enhance our environment and landscape for generations to come. The pandemic has changed all our lives, with people much more aware of the physical and mental benefits of being outdoors.”

If people wish to register their interest for the Queen’s Green Canopy and future tree events, email: [email protected]

Tree planting information packs and details on how communities can apply for a tree fund will also be published soon on the council’s website.