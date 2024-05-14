The Northern Lights dazzled across the skies as a solar event produced some spectacular colours.

The lights were visible to the naked eye across the country where the skies were clear of cloud.

The geometric storm from the sun brought the brilliance of the aurora borealis across the country on Friday and Saturday. The last time such an event happened was in 2003.

Scroll through our gallery to see just a few of the incredible pictures captured by our readers. You can visit our Facebook page to see even more.

1 . Northern lights Christina Coverdale took this shot in Stotfold Photo: Christina Coverdale Photo Sales

2 . Northern lights This photo was taken by Ali Wells in Everton Photo: Ali Wells Photo Sales