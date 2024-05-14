Paul Woodward took this photo over MeppershallPaul Woodward took this photo over Meppershall
Northern Lights captured on camera above Bedfordshire

By Lynn Hughes
Published 14th May 2024, 15:00 BST
Friday night turned into a special event in the skies above Chronicle country.

The Northern Lights dazzled across the skies as a solar event produced some spectacular colours.

The lights were visible to the naked eye across the country where the skies were clear of cloud.

The geometric storm from the sun brought the brilliance of the aurora borealis across the country on Friday and Saturday. The last time such an event happened was in 2003.

Scroll through our gallery to see just a few of the incredible pictures captured by our readers. You can visit our Facebook page to see even more.

Christina Coverdale took this shot in Stotfold

Christina Coverdale took this shot in Stotfold Photo: Christina Coverdale

This photo was taken by Ali Wells in Everton

This photo was taken by Ali Wells in Everton Photo: Ali Wells

The lights over Biggleswade.

The lights over Biggleswade. Photo: Claire Louise

The view over Potton.

The view over Potton. Photo: Claire Titmuss

