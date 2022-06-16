On the Thursday, June 2, the local WI put on a “very well attended” afternoon tea, before the evening saw the grand opening event at Ickwell Green.

This was followed by a long weekend with fun and festivities for all ages to enjoy.

Resident Pamela Cooke told the Chronicle: “On Thursday local band Rhubarb put on a fantastic show attended by around 150 people, most of whom enjoyed some al fresco dancing.

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations

"The main event of the weekend was the Jubilee Ball on Friday at Northill Village Hall, which was transformed into Northill Castle for one night only.

"90 people enjoyed a delicious dinner and (again) danced to a Blues Brother Tribute Band.”

Other events over the weekend included a ‘Princess Trail’ for children, a treasure hunt, and a magic show by Ickwell Pre-School.

Pamela added: “The weekend concluded with a very moving Choral Evensong in Northill Church.”

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations

Northill and Ickwell Jubilee celebrations