Nostalgia hit for vintage vehicle enthusiasts at Biggleswade Bus Running event

The United Counties buses provided a vital connection to Bedford, Hitchin and other nearby villages. Photo: Cllr Jonathan Woodhead

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts were treated to a dose of nostalgia at Biggleswade Bus Running Day at the weekend.

The event was organised by United Counties Preservation Group and supported by Biggleswade Town Council.

Passengers enjoyed free rides on classic buses, stopping at attractions and local pubs.

The United Counties buses served Biggleswade for many years, providing a vital connection to Bedford, Hitchin and other nearby villages.

The buses stopped at local attractions and pubs. Photo: Cllr Jonathan Woodhead

Cllr Jonathan Woodhead, chair of the Town Centre Management Committee, said: “Biggleswade was delighted the United Counties Preservation Group and other historic bus owners could bring their vehicles along.

“The buses and some of the Berkeley Cars on display evoke a sense of history and nostalgia for some and also provided a novel day out enabling visits to local attractions

“I want to thank town council officers for helping put the event on and a further thank you to all the historic operators who came.

“It’s our intention to hold another event next year - watch this space!”