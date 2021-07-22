Nurses raise hundreds for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger - and have a fundraising trek to Iceland planned too!

Two nurses at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice swapped their uniforms for aprons to hold a fundraising stall selling delicious cakes donated by Sue Ryder staff and the local community.

Inpatient Unit Ward Manager, Jacqui Ackroyd and Staff Nurse, Viccy Cullip raised £625 at the fundraiser, held in Bedford.

But that's not all - with the pair also set to head off to Iceland for a fundraising trek later this year.

They hope to be joined by other members of the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice team to hike for five days through stunning Icelandic scenery in support of families needing their care.

Jacqui said they had been overwhelmed by support - with special thanks going to Serendipity Hair and Beauty, Castle Deli, Mikala from D Air and Veronica from the Gluten Free Home Baking Company.

She hopes their fundraising, and planned trek in Iceland later this year, will help raise much-needed funds for local families needing their expert and compassionate palliative care.

“I know I speak for everyone on the team when I say we all feel so proud to work at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice,” said Jacqui.

“It truly is a special place, full of the most wonderful, caring people who have continued to work tirelessly throughout this pandemic.

“Despite everything we’ve faced professionally and personally over the past year, the energy at the hospice has continued to be positive. We’ve continued to do all we can to help people in our care make memories, trying our absolute hardest to go above and beyond for our patients.

“During this time, we’ve received incredible support and understanding from our patients, their families, our volunteers and supporters. We wanted to take on this fundraising challenge to give something back.”

Ellie Burke, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “The past year has been really tough for everyone, with many families experiencing loss.

“Our Sue Ryder nurses and healthcare teams have been there for patients and families at the most difficult time of their lives. They take away some of the tough things that come with losing a loved one, helping to fill rooms with favourite music, photographs and the people that mean the most. This leaves families free to focus on the most important thing of all – love.