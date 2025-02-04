Obituary: Pamela Jordan - the woman who was the beating heart at Biggleswade's Jordans Mill

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was the heart and soul of Biggleswade's Jordans Mill.

Pamela Jordan, fondly known as 'Whizzer', died aged 99 on January 11, leaving behind her legacy of hard work, community spirit and a happy family home.

The former Second World War dispatch rider was instrumental to the company's success – testing flour, hosting television crews and running the Mill Shop for 35 years.

In an official statement, her family said: "It is with great sadness that the Jordan family announce the death of Pamela Jordan, aka Whizzer. She will be greatly missed by a large number of loving family and friends."

Pamela, and right (top) as a dispatch rider during the Second World War, and (bottom) with her son Bill in the family kitchen. Images: Jordans Mill.

Pamela was born on April 4, 1925, in Great Barford and later attended Bedford High School.

During the war, she joined 'the Fannies' (the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry), an all-female volunteer organisation specialising in both nursing an intelligence work.

Pamela chose nursing, before joining the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), where she was "very happy" dispatch riding.

A special English Heritage article, produced by a school to celebrate 'Exceptional Women', states: "She [Pamela] will give graphic details of what they wore. It was very smart.

'Whizzer' with her colleagues on the dispatch bikes during World War Two. Image: Jordans Mill.

"And of course riding huge motorbikes around the countryside with no signposts to guide you."

Pamela was stationed at White Waltham and met her future husband, and heir to the Jordans empire, William (John) Jordan.

John delivered new planes to the RAF, before he bought the business assets from his grandfather's Holme Mill estate in 1949.

Married in 1946, the couple moved into Holme Mills House when their first child, Bill, was just three-weeks-old.

Pamela Jordan. Image: Jordans Mill.

In an interview, 'Pamela Jordan At Holme', she remembered: "I have wonderful memories, but raising three children on the grounds of an industrial estate wasn't an easy task.

"The house is surrounded by water, with the river, the canal and a swimming pool, and then there were lorries and the mill machinery. Can you imagine?"

In the early days, the house had no electricity and the young family had to rely on the mill turbine. There was also a leaky roof, rotting stairs and banister, and no mains water until the 1960s.

But despite the DIY challenge, it was always a happy home for the couple and their three children, Bill, David and Lindsay.

The school article continued: "[By the 1960s] John had installed a pre-pack plant next to the mill, and Whiz was always cooking Yorkshire puddings to test for gluten – not an easy task with temperamental coal fired aga."

She later recalled: "I remember one occasion when TV chef Brian Turner came to film in my kitchen. Looking at me somewhat bewildered, he said: 'I don't know how to use an aga', so I had to jump in and show him how to do it."

When the cereal company started in the 1970s, Bill and David were "always testing recipes" in Pamela's kitchen, their success culminating in a new factory in 2000.

With plans to turn the former mill into a heritage centre, Pamela told the family to "hurry up and get on with it" – and was immensely proud of her three children's achievements.

Until her death, Pamela remained a lover of her home and garden – and thought it was "fantastic" whenever an old face visited the Mill Store.